Sports

Famed NASCAR, IndyCar driver John Andretti dies at 56 after battle with cancer

In this May 18, 2017, file photo, John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS -- John Andretti, a member of one of auto racing's most famous families and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day, has died. He was 56 and had spent the last three years battling colon cancer.

Andretti Autosports, which is owned by Andretti's cousin, Michael, announced the death Thursday.

Andretti's cousin and uncle, Mario, were longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond.

But John Andretti developed his own fan base at Indy in part because he was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double - running in both the 500 and the 600-mile night race outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andretti made 49 consecutive IndyCar starts from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he started at least 29 races every season from 1994-2003. He won three times and helped raise money for Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis through his initiative Race 4 Riley.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2017. Doctors later determined the disease had spread to his liver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianacelebrity deathsnascarobituary
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Campus closed after emergency lockdown at Lone Star Kingwood
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
8th grader dies after he was hit by vehicle in Dayton
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Houston Astros introduce new manager Dusty Baker
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Show More
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Texas megachurch pastor's brother charged with sex assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
More TOP STORIES News