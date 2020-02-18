Houston Astros

Astros targeted: MLB player says every 'Stro 'needs a beating'

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has joined the chorus blasting the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal, telling reporters "every single guy over there needs a beating."

"It's anger," Markakis told reporters of his reaction to the Astros' scandal and the ensuing response. "I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It's wrong. They're messing with people's careers."

Markakis did not elaborate on what would constitute a "beating." At least two pitchers have indicated that they would consider throwing at Astros batters, and William Hill sportsbook set an over/under of 83.5 for Houston hit-by-pitches in 2020, a number that would rank as one of the 10 highest in the previous five seasons.

Markakis also said the Astros' actions were "damaging to baseball."

"There's right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it," Markakis said. "I 100% disagree with the way they did it. There's a lot of people that were hurt by it, and it was wrong."

Along with his viewpoint that the Astros players got off "scot-free," he also pointed a finger at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

"The way he handled the situation, he should be embarrassed of himself," Markakis said.

Markakis, a 14-year major league veteran, has not faced the Astros since the 2017 season, the year they were found to have used a trash can to signal pitches to batters en route to winning the World Series. The Braves and Astros close the 2020 regular season with a September series in Atlanta.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how the illegal sign stealing evolved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscheatingatlanta bravesmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astro's 2nd PED suspension brings danger of lifetime ban
Braves' Nick Markakis says every Astro 'needs a beating' for sign stealing
Disciplining Astros not as easy for MLB as Altuve revealing a tattoo
Infielder Aledmys Diaz goes to arbitration hearing with Astros
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher fired for giving test answers to finish semesters in minutes
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's dogs give best welcome home
'Do Not Hire' registry to show if teachers eligible to be hired
Evening cold front expected to roll through Houston
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Show More
Woman shot multiple times by her ex, deputies say
Daytona 500's end violent crash, Newman in serious condition
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
How to background check your online dates for free
More TOP STORIES News