ESPN's College GameDay to visit University of Houston's Fertitta Center

Today, for the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay is coming to H-Town.
UH currently boasts the best record in the nation at 26-1 after taking down South Florida on Saturday.
Doors have opened and UH students and fans have already made their way inside the gym.
Admission to College GameDay is free.
🚹🏀 | Students are already lined up! Remember, only the first 600 students will be allowed through to the VIP Entrance of Fertitta Center! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/aFPeIpq2wn— Houston Gameday (@UHCougarGameday) March 2, 2019
The official UHCougar Gameday twitter also wants to remind attendees about parking options, as well as safety procedures and policies.
🚹🏀 | ICYMI: Attending @CollegeGameDay TOMORROW? See parking, gates, and facility entrance information below! Note that 12B is the closest free lot!— Houston Gameday (@UHCougarGameday) March 2, 2019
Parking Lots: 6:00am
Student Gates: 8:30am
All Gates: 9:00am
Show Time: 10:00am#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/U19lz7TmvI
🚹🏀 | Attending @CollegeGameDay tomorrow? Please note our security measures are still in place! SEE YOU TOMORROW! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/RowmjIyT0T— Houston Gameday (@UHCougarGameday) March 2, 2019
