ESPN's College GameDay to visit University of Houston's Fertitta Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ESPN is live in Houston to cover the University of Houston Cougars versus' the University of Central Florida's knights.

Today, for the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay is coming to H-Town.

UH currently boasts the best record in the nation at 26-1 after taking down South Florida on Saturday.

Doors have opened and UH students and fans have already made their way inside the gym.

Admission to College GameDay is free.



The official UHCougar Gameday twitter also wants to remind attendees about parking options, as well as safety procedures and policies.




