ESPN's College GameDay to visit University of Houston's Fertitta Center

🚹🏀 | Students are already lined up! Remember, only the first 600 students will be allowed through to the VIP Entrance of Fertitta Center! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/aFPeIpq2wn — Houston Gameday (@UHCougarGameday) March 2, 2019

🚹🏀 | ICYMI: Attending @CollegeGameDay TOMORROW? See parking, gates, and facility entrance information below! Note that 12B is the closest free lot!



Parking Lots: 6:00am

Student Gates: 8:30am

All Gates: 9:00am

Show Time: 10:00am#GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/U19lz7TmvI — Houston Gameday (@UHCougarGameday) March 2, 2019

🚹🏀 | Attending @CollegeGameDay tomorrow? Please note our security measures are still in place! SEE YOU TOMORROW! #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/RowmjIyT0T — Houston Gameday (@UHCougarGameday) March 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ESPN is live in Houston to cover the University of Houston Cougars versus' the University of Central Florida's knights.Today, for the first time in Coogs history, ESPN College GameDay is coming to H-Town.UH currently boasts the best record in the nation at 26-1 after taking down South Florida on Saturday.Doors have opened and UH students and fans have already made their way inside the gym.Admission to College GameDay is free.The official UHCougar Gameday twitter also wants to remind attendees about parking options, as well as safety procedures and policies.