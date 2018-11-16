The Houston Cougars had no trouble winning Thursday night in a nationally televised game, beating Tulane 48-17.The biggest battle, though, was not on the field but on the UH sideline with a confrontation between defensive star Ed Oliver and head coach Major Applewhite.The camera captured the incident, showing Applewhite and Oliver in a heated exchange.Oliver is one of the best tackles in college football, but he has been sidelined with an injury for the last four games.Thursday night he was wearing a black jacket that only those playing in the game are allowed to wear.Applewhite told Oliver to remove the jacket and then the defensive tackle got visibly upset.As the cameras followed the team walking to the locker room at halftime, Oliver and Applewhite were seen arguing.Oliver had to be restrained by his teammates.Oliver then shoved those trying to keep him away from his coach. Oliver did not return to the game and after the victory, Applewhite was asked about dealing with Oliver in the days to come."Just talk to him about how to respond to things, respond the way our teammates did tonight, you know. A lot of things happen but they continue to fight and move on and that's the worst thing that happens. We will be alright. We are all young. I don't blame him. I have made plenty of mistakes in my life, and we all need second chances and he will be great and we will all do fine," Applewhite told a reporter.Applewhite also clarified after the game that the team rule is that only players in the game can wear the sideline jacket, and that he had others take their jackets off.Oliver has already said he is entering the NFL draft. He is a projected top draft pick.