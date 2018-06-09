SPORTS

East defeats West 37-36 in 2018 Bayou Bowl All-Star football game

East defeats West 37-36 in 2018 Bayou Bowl All-Star football game (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
High school football standouts received another shot to shine on the gridiron Saturday night at the 16th Bayou Bowl.

The All-Star game matched the East versus the West at Stallworth Stadium.

The East was able to complete the victory, 37-36, after a controversial call.

A two-point conversion was ruled short of the goal-line for the West team with less than one minute in regulation.
