The East Bernard girl's cross-country team only knows how to do one thing: win, win, win, no matter what!The Brahmarettes have won three consecutive state titles in the AAA division of the University Interscholastic League and they are hungry for more.Senior leader Alyssa Schulte, one of the top five runners on the team, runs with a cochlear implant."She never uses being impaired as an excuse. She doesn't ever give an excuse why she does not perform well, she just knows what to do to keep working hard and to keep getting better," says Susan Walters, East Bernard's cross-country coach.Running is one of Schulte's passions and she says being part of the team makes her feel special."I know i'm deaf and I don't really forget it, it is just that I feel normal in that moment, I guess you can say. I just make myself to beat everyone else and I just go," Alyssa says.Coach Walters has seen Alyssa improve as a runners these last four years, all in part to the effort she puts in."Watching her determination, dedication and her commitment to keep working hard, and never feeling sorry for herself when she did not make the varsity team last year has been fun watching her grow, in that respect," Walters says.The road to a fourth-straight championship has already begun for the Brahmarettes. Their next upcoming meet is Saturday in Shiner, Texas.