GAME OF THE WEEK

Deaf East Bernard High School runner does not let impairment slow her down

EMBED </>More Videos

"I know I'm deaf," Alyssa Schulte says, "I just make myself to beat everyone else and I just go."

EAST BERNARD, Texas (KTRK) --
The East Bernard girl's cross-country team only knows how to do one thing: win, win, win, no matter what!

The Brahmarettes have won three consecutive state titles in the AAA division of the University Interscholastic League and they are hungry for more.

Senior leader Alyssa Schulte, one of the top five runners on the team, runs with a cochlear implant.

"She never uses being impaired as an excuse. She doesn't ever give an excuse why she does not perform well, she just knows what to do to keep working hard and to keep getting better," says Susan Walters, East Bernard's cross-country coach.

Running is one of Schulte's passions and she says being part of the team makes her feel special.

"I know i'm deaf and I don't really forget it, it is just that I feel normal in that moment, I guess you can say. I just make myself to beat everyone else and I just go," Alyssa says.

Coach Walters has seen Alyssa improve as a runners these last four years, all in part to the effort she puts in.

"Watching her determination, dedication and her commitment to keep working hard, and never feeling sorry for herself when she did not make the varsity team last year has been fun watching her grow, in that respect," Walters says.

The road to a fourth-straight championship has already begun for the Brahmarettes. Their next upcoming meet is Saturday in Shiner, Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunningstudentsdeaftexas newsschoolschool athleticssportsWharton County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
ABC13's Game of the Week: East Bernard at Boling Sept. 14
Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21
ABC13's Game of the Week: Brenham vs. Waller
Special program's livestock show brings Brenham students together
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
More game of the week
SPORTS
Astros return from another successful trip to face D-backs
Mariota status unclear as Titans visit Watson, Texans
Usain Bolt victorious in zero gravity race with astronauts
Putt Putt Championship comes to Webster
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
Coastal counties under Flash Flood Watch until noon Friday
HPD officer arrested for DWI outside child's school
Woman claims HPD won't help get squatter out of home
Boling FFA teacher's legacy of winning inspires students
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
Thieves in Katy target retiree for checks and $100 bill
School sex scandals on the rise in the Houston area
Show More
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Jersey Village HS united in orange for child fighting leukemia
Beto signs seen tampered twice in Houston neighborhood
Usain Bolt victorious in zero gravity race with astronauts
Husband questioned in connection with missing mother of 6
More News