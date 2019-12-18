Sports

Here's where some of Houston's top HS football players are going to college

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston area athletes made their dreams come true by taking advantage of early period for National Signing Day.

Here's where some of Houston's top football players plan on playing:

  • Parker Washington , wide receiver from Travis High School, commits to Penn State
  • Corey Flagg Jr., linebacker from North Shore, commits to University of Miami (FL)
  • Upton Stout, defensive back from North Shore, commits to North Texas
  • Xavion Alford, defensive back from Shadow Creek, commits to University of Texas
  • Alec Bryant, defensive end from Shadow Creek, commits to Virginia Tech
  • Kobie Campbell, from Hightower, commits to Rice University
  • Smart Chibuzo, offensive lineman from Hightower, commits to Texas A&M
  • Christian Hood, linebacker from Hightower, commits to Duke
  • Chidozie Nwankwo, defensive lineman from Foster, commits to University of Houston
  • Ryan Stubblefield, quarterback from Foster, commits to East Carolina




Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Former Cleveland ISD student accused of terroristic threats
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Show More
UH under 1-year probation after NCAA investigation
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
World-renowned Montrose artist folds her way to perfection
Highly sought-after Arabic program teaches more than language
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
More TOP STORIES News