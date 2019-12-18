Here's where some of Houston's top HS football players are going to college

Here's where some of Houston's top football players plan on playing:
- Parker Washington , wide receiver from Travis High School, commits to Penn State
- Corey Flagg Jr., linebacker from North Shore, commits to University of Miami (FL)
- Upton Stout, defensive back from North Shore, commits to North Texas
- Xavion Alford, defensive back from Shadow Creek, commits to University of Texas
- Alec Bryant, defensive end from Shadow Creek, commits to Virginia Tech
- Kobie Campbell, from Hightower, commits to Rice University
- Smart Chibuzo, offensive lineman from Hightower, commits to Texas A&M
- Christian Hood, linebacker from Hightower, commits to Duke
- Chidozie Nwankwo, defensive lineman from Foster, commits to University of Houston
- Ryan Stubblefield, quarterback from Foster, commits to East Carolina
Bid day at @FosterHSNews @FosterFootball @ChidozieNwankw @ryanstubblefie signing letter of commitment to @UHCougarFB and @ECUPiratesFB @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/uUjyFDeeO1— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) December 18, 2019
