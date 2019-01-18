ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Eagles star visits 2nd grader that sent heartwarming letter

EMBED </>More Videos

Alshon Jeffery visits elementary school: Jamie Apody reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 17, 2019

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania --
Surprise! Eagles Star Alshon Jeffery was so moved by the letter a second grader sent him that he visited her class.

Jamie Apody captured the moment when Jeffery walked into the classroom:

Earlier this week, an 8-year-old girl named Abigail Johnson wrote a heartwarming letter and her father tweeted a photo of it. In just a couple of days, the letter went viral.

It turns out Abigail was not the only one to pen a letter. All of the students in Ms. Morris' class at Sarah Starkweather Elementary in Pennsylvania did.

EMBED More News Videos

One second grader has captured the sentiment of many Eagles fans in a heartfelt letter to Alshon Jeffery as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 15, 2019.



During last Sunday's game, Jeffery, wide receiver for the Eagles, dropped a pass that was intercepted by New Orleans Saints corner, Marshon Lattimore. The interception eliminated any hopes for the Eagles to make it to the Super Bowl again.

Eagles fans have sent support to Jeffery since the devastating loss, including Abigail.

In her letter, Abigail said, "I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying."

She continued, "I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball."


It was clear that Jeffery was devastated after his missed catch. He laid face down on the ground for a moment before heading to the sidelines as the Saints finished off the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass.



"We talked about empathy and kindness, and kind of talking about how Alshon might feel," said Abigail's teacher, Alli Morris. "We wanted to boost him up after a tough loss."

Jamie Apody captured emotional video of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson greeting each of his players as they went into the locker room following the game.



After the game, Jeffery said, "I got to make that play. That's on me. I'll take that loss. That's on me. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That's on me. I'll take that."



Abigail summed up the thoughts of Eagles fans when it comes to Jeffery. "Don't get mad [easily]. I know you can do it. We all know you are a good player."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesnflfootballphiladelphiaAction News Sportsinstagram storiespa. news
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down'
Young Eagles fan heartbroken after loss to Saints
Carson Wentz will be Eagles starting QB next season
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Texans star Hopkins dedicated game check to Jazmine Barnes
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University
Ryan Lochte banned from swimming competition until July 2019 over IV use
Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns
More Action News Sports
SPORTS
Training faster may not make you race faster, experts say
Rockets hunt for help for Harden against Lakers
Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Rankings and predictions for every top remaining free agent
More Sports
Top Stories
STORMS COMING: Rain and cold air blowing in overnight
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Woman with disability raped at healthcare facility: lawsuit
Veterinarian's license suspended after casino rape allegations
Woman rescues shih tzu abandoned at NE Houston park
Mayoral hopeful brings manure to meeting with the press
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to shutdown
Deputy helps victim, makes arrest in 100 mph crash
Show More
Mourners pay respects at funeral of veteran with no family
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Home invasion victim regains voice after being shot in throat
Pres. Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
More News