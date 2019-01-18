Eagles star visits 2nd grader that sent heartwarming letter

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania --Surprise! Eagles Star Alshon Jeffery was so moved by the letter a second grader sent him that he visited her class.
Jamie Apody captured the moment when Jeffery walked into the classroom:
Earlier this week, an 8-year-old girl named Abigail Johnson wrote a heartwarming letter and her father tweeted a photo of it. In just a couple of days, the letter went viral.
It turns out Abigail was not the only one to pen a letter. All of the students in Ms. Morris' class at Sarah Starkweather Elementary in Pennsylvania did.
During last Sunday's game, Jeffery, wide receiver for the Eagles, dropped a pass that was intercepted by New Orleans Saints corner, Marshon Lattimore. The interception eliminated any hopes for the Eagles to make it to the Super Bowl again.
Eagles fans have sent support to Jeffery since the devastating loss, including Abigail.
In her letter, Abigail said, "I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying."
She continued, "I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball."
Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/N3bx7xLlQl— Raymond Johnson (@RaymondJ17) January 15, 2019
It was clear that Jeffery was devastated after his missed catch. He laid face down on the ground for a moment before heading to the sidelines as the Saints finished off the game.
"We talked about empathy and kindness, and kind of talking about how Alshon might feel," said Abigail's teacher, Alli Morris. "We wanted to boost him up after a tough loss."
Jamie Apody captured emotional video of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson greeting each of his players as they went into the locker room following the game.
Watching Doug Pederson try and keep his emotions in check while greeting each and every one of his players was something. This guy is all heart. And this made mine break for him 💔#FlyEaglesFly#Eagles pic.twitter.com/CpsI06tAIG— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 14, 2019
After the game, Jeffery said, "I got to make that play. That's on me. I'll take that loss. That's on me. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That's on me. I'll take that."
Abigail summed up the thoughts of Eagles fans when it comes to Jeffery. "Don't get mad [easily]. I know you can do it. We all know you are a good player."