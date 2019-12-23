Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles postgame news conference crashed by slurring man

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was interrupted during his postgame press conference on Sunday night by a man who seemed to not belong in the room.

Following the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, Pederson was answering questions from credentialed personnel when a man interrupts.

Video of the incident captures the man muttering some inaudible slurs before he mentions "meeting Eli next week," presumably attempting to ask a question regarding the Eagles' matchup against the New York Giants next weekend.

Pederson then says, "Who, who is this? Is he credentialed," before the man is escorted out by security.

Jokingly, Pederson then says, "Holy cow. This will be on SportsCenter."

The Eagles, who have kept their playoff hopes alive, will face the Giants on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiadoug pedersonnflphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2019 NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC standings, seeds, scenarios and outlook in Week 16
Biggest Week 16 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Chris Godwin, DJ Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster
2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters for AFC, NFC: Lamar Jackson leads the picks
Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus two words to describe each team's offseason
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Macy's at Memorial City Mall robbed in smash-and-grab-heist
Mexico-bound bus crash kills 10-year-old from Houston
Houston doctor experienced '96 Olympic bombing firsthand
Person with measles may have exposed thousand to illness in Austin
Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown
Deputy killed in crash wasn't wearing a seatbelt: Authorities
ABC13 UNSOLVED: Guardsman killed 15 years ago feet from family
Show More
A warming trend for Christmas week
Champion Forest Park to open in first quarter 2020
Spring ISD raises pay for some substitute teachers
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
More TOP STORIES News