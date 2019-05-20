Sports

Houston Dynamo and Dash partner up with soccer guru for 'Soccer starts at home' movement

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dynamo and soccer guru, Tom Byer, are partnering up to bring his "Soccer starts at home" movement to the Houston area.

Byer believes soccer should start at home at an early age.

"We try to develop a culture of understanding here in the Houston area," Byer told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "That, at the entry level of the sport, usually at the age of six, or first grade. That we have parents engage with their kids to try to lift the level, before they cross over the line, into organized play."

Byer says the entire Dynamo and Dash organization have bought in, with the goal of teaching this philosophy to area schools.

"I did this myself as a coach slash parent," says Paul Holocher, Dynamo Academy Director. "So, I understood it. Our objectives are to grow the game."

The Dynamo are already practicing what they preach. Dynamo legend Brian Ching had Byer over at his house, teaching his son, Chase, the philosophy.
