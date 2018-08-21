HURRICANE HARVEY

Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Dynamo are honoring the "second responders" who stepped in to help thousands of Texans rescued from the flooding.

The team tweeted it will honor organizations like the United Way, the Red Cross and Baker Ripley who helped people put their lives back together in the aftermath of the storm.

The groups will be recognized at Thursday's home game against FC Dallas.

ABC13 will be there, too. Travis Herzog, Elita Loresca, Tom Abrahams and Ted Oberg are participating in the pre-game and halftime event.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. kick-off. You can get tickets by phone at 713-276-GOAL (4625), at the BBVA Compass Stadium box office or at HoustonDynamo.com.
