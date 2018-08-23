HURRICANE HARVEY

Dynamo and ABC13 help honor Harvey's 'second responders'

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 and Dynamo help honor Harvey's 2nd responders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Dynamo and ABC13 honored the "second responders" who stepped in to help thousands of Texans rescued from the flooding.

The team honored organizations like the United Way, the Red Cross and Baker Ripley who helped people put their lives back together in the aftermath of the storm.

The groups were recognized at Thursday's home game against FC Dallas.

Travis Herzog, Elita Loresca, Tom Abrahams and Ted Oberg participated in the pre-game and halftime event.

The Dynamo and FC Dallas ended in a 1-1 draw.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Dynamodynamo insiderhurricane harveyamerican red crossred crossunited wayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE HARVEY
Scars of Harvey's destruction still present in Dickinson
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
UH opens photo exhibit from photographer impacted by Harvey
West U mom publishes children's book chronicling Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
SPORTS
Astros celebration spawns viral #DugoutStareChallenge
Chris Paul takes on son's soccer team penalty kicks
Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
More Sports
Top Stories
2 injured when customer opens fire at McDonald's: Witness
Houston family begs for answers months after father's murder
Astros celebration spawns viral #DugoutStareChallenge
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Reward jumps to $20,000 for tips on 84-year-old man's killer
Scars of Harvey's destruction still present in Dickinson
Chris Paul takes on son's soccer team penalty kicks
Playboy model found strangled inside her condo
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
2 women allegedly steal $3,000 worth of makeup in New Caney
Serial bank jugger could be in prison until the year 2056
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Marathon runner catches 2 suspects after crash in stolen SUV
More News