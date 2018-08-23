Dynamo and ABC13 help honor Harvey's 'second responders'

The Houston Dynamo and ABC13 honored the "second responders" who stepped in to help thousands of Texans rescued from the flooding.The team honored organizations like the United Way, the Red Cross and Baker Ripley who helped people put their lives back together in the aftermath of the storm.The groups were recognized at Thursday's home game against FC Dallas.Travis Herzog, Elita Loresca, Tom Abrahams and Ted Oberg participated in the pre-game and halftime event.The Dynamo and FC Dallas ended in a 1-1 draw.