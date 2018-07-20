HOUSTON TEXANS

D'Onta Foreman of Houston Texans meets with fans as part of fatherhood event

D'Onta Foreman to host event at Children's Museum (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Current Houston Texan and former Texas Longhorn, D'Onta Foreman , met with fans Friday at the Children's Museum of Houston.

While there to engage the Texans faithful, Foreman's main purpose was to speak on the importance of fatherhood. He publicly supports fathers through his organization, the D'Onta Foreman Family Foundation.

Foreman urges fathers to stay involved in their children's lives any way possible.

For more information on the foundation, visit the organization's Twitter page.
