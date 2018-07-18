SPORTS

PAID IN FULL: Anonymous gift pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class

Donor gifts free tuition to UH students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some medical students at the University of Houston won't have to worry about paying for school.

Thanks to an anonymous $3 million gift, 30 students in the fall 2020 inaugural class at UH's College of Medicine will have their tuition paid for, the university announced Wednesday.

"Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school," said Renu Khator, president of the University of Houston. "This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce. As a result, the UH College of Medicine will increase access to primary care, enhance quality of life and strengthen Houston as a business destination."

The gift marks a scholarship milestone for the university.

The money will also go toward the school's "Here, We Go" campaign, which aims to raise $1 billion for the University of Houston.
