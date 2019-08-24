Do you like surfing? What about wakeboarding? Why not try motor surfing?!

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine a surfboard. Now imagine strapping a motor onto it and going 35 mph on Lake Conroe.
"It's like a mix between jet skiing and wakeboarding," explained Jordan Davlin. "It kind of feels like snowboarding on the water."
Davlin is the owner of JetSurf Houston, which is based in Seabrook, but currently expanding into Conroe.
"'You don't need wind, waves, or a boat to pull you. You don't need a boat ramp or a trailer," he said. "You don't need a friend to help you put it in the water."
Davlin offers group and individual sessions.
"It takes about an hour or two to learn, but once you're up and going, it's so much fun," he said.
For more info on motor surfing, visit the JetSurf Houston website.
