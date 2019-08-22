Disc golfers air it out at 2 courses at Conroe parks

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe is known for its beautiful golf courses, but what you may not know is it has two 18-hole disc golf courses.The Conroe Parks Department has invested in the sport by providing park space at McDade and John Burge parks, allowing more people to not only enjoy the space but grow the sport."My buddies went to the city of Conroe and said, 'We play this game called disc golf.' Nobody's heard of it. They put (disc golf baskets) in and it's kinda re-vitalized this park," said Randle Garner, another disc golfer."You have to have a very strong mental game in disc golf, just like golf," explained disc golfer Anthony Perkins.Perkins, who won the 2018 Texas State Championship, said he and his friends play five times a week for a little friendly competition and enjoy the outdoors."We come out there for fun with friends, make memories, and try to see a disc go in the basket from a long way," Perkins said.