SPORTS

College football's most die hard fans live atop an ESPN billboard

EMBED </>More Videos

The most exciting time for college football is upon us: the College Football Playoff National Championship! The most die-hard fans entered a contest with ESPN to live ON a billboard until their team is the last one standing. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, California --
The most exciting time for college football is upon us, the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The most die-hard fans entered a contest with ESPN to live on a billboard until their team is the last one standing, all with the grand prize of tickets to the game.

High above downtown San Jose, super-fans from across the country are perched atop a billboard, not only for the city to see, but for the world to see as they're live-streamed most of the day on ESPN3.

Each billboard-dweller submitted a video to prove why they deserve to be there, representing their team.

"I can't say I've ever lived on a billboard before, but now I can," said Jeanette Kim of New York and representing Notre Dame. "It's honestly so much fun. They've been filling our time with media appearances, so we've done some stuff on camera and talking to our fans a lot on social media."

Reuben Hunter wanted to play for Oklahoma since the third grade, then played four years as a linebacker for the Sooners.

"The billboard is just as much an accomplishment," Hunter said. "In fact, there are less people that made the billboard than played at OU."

The four fans eat, sleep and play games together, and have become fast friends, despite their sporting differences.

"We have some great people here and we have a good time, other than it being cold," said Nancy Bollard, representing Clemson.

If the superfan's team loses they get kicked off the billboard. The last two win the grand prize, which is tickets to the national championship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNcollege footballfootballu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
SPORTS
Source: Rockets' Eric Gordon to have MRI on knee after leaving game
Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104
Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104
UH considering parting ways with Applewhite, sources say
More Sports
Top Stories
Unrestrained toddler dies after major crash, deputies say
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Family loses everything, including pets after apartment fire
Constable deputy injured in major crash
What to know when buying Houston Texans playoff tickets
Coast Guard unsure of future checks amid government shutdown
Man arrested for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Show More
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out a black man
Man kills woman, 2 kids, and grandmother
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
Man poses as homeless man, gives out $100 bills to people
After a rainy weekend, colder air could be arriving mid-week.
More News