The most exciting time for college football is upon us, the College Football Playoff National Championship.The most die-hard fans entered a contest with ESPN to live on a billboard until their team is the last one standing, all with the grand prize of tickets to the game.High above downtown San Jose, super-fans from across the country are perched atop a billboard, not only for the city to see, but for the world to see as they're live-streamed most of the day on ESPN3.Each billboard-dweller submitted a video to prove why they deserve to be there, representing their team."I can't say I've ever lived on a billboard before, but now I can," said Jeanette Kim of New York and representing Notre Dame. "It's honestly so much fun. They've been filling our time with media appearances, so we've done some stuff on camera and talking to our fans a lot on social media."Reuben Hunter wanted to play for Oklahoma since the third grade, then played four years as a linebacker for the Sooners."The billboard is just as much an accomplishment," Hunter said. "In fact, there are less people that made the billboard than played at OU."The four fans eat, sleep and play games together, and have become fast friends, despite their sporting differences."We have some great people here and we have a good time, other than it being cold," said Nancy Bollard, representing Clemson.If the superfan's team loses they get kicked off the billboard. The last two win the grand prize, which is tickets to the national championship.