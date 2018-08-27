Every seat and standing space were spoken for Monday night for the Astros' latest replica championship ring night at Minute Maid Park.While every ring is a coveted piece of memorabilia, one die-hard Astros fan made sure the one he brought to the ballpark was one of a kind and big enough to fit on his head.Eyewitness News caught up with Spencer, a Louisiana-native who has been a fan of the 'Stros since childhood.Spencer stuck out of the crowd for his creative replica championship ring hat, complete with blinged out Astros logo.Spencer explained the hat was custom-made by a pal Ryan from Championship Ring Hats out of Metairie, Louisiana.Spencer's fandom of the Astros is pretty big. He told us he remembers riding five hours from Louisiana to see his beloved team play when he was 9.As for ring night, Spencer hoped to get the replica hat signed. And if the 'Stros repeat this year, he said he might have to get another hat or a championship belt made for the occasion.Let's hope Spencer adds another hat to the collection after this season.