Did that just happen? Astros' Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game

Alex Bregman shaves mustache during Sunday's game against Kansas City. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Did that just happen?

If you were watching the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, you may have noticed something quite strange happen.

Between at-bats, Alex Bregman decided he needed to switch things up.

The third baseman shaved his mustache in a matter of minutes.

After the game, Bregman was quick and to the point.

"I just shaved it," he said.



Bregman was selected second overall by the Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Earlier this month, his brother, A.J., was drafted by Astros.

