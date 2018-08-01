SPORTS

Deshuan Watson showing command at Texans training camp

Texans' Watson showing growth after short rookie campaign (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans enter Wednesday eight days out from their first preseason game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The Texans appeared to have a more intense practice, and Bill O'Brien was certainly more impressed after a lackluster start of the week on Tuesday.
O'Brien more impressed by Texans after lackluster practice



Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked very much in command on Wednesday. The Texans star said he doesn't even think about his knee when he's out there.

Deshaun Watson leaves knee injury behind him entering training camp


Watson's command of the offense is better this year. He says soaking up the knowledge from his rookie season helped him grow.

Texans rookie safety Justin Reid is also turning heads. It is hard to believe the Stanford defensive back started playing football just in high school.

Texans rookie Justin Reid eager for opportunity

RELATED: Texans in 60 seconds: Deshaun Watson showing confidence in knee
Deshaun Watson confdient in knee at training camp

