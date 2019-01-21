Deshaun Watson to replace Tom Brady in Pro Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl to replace Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl, the NFL announced.Watson, who was originally named an alternate, joins teammates Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins, Benardrick McKinney, Lamar Miller and J.J. Watt.The Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 27. This marks the 15th-consecutive season that the Texans have had at least one player elected to the Pro Bowl and the six selections are the most for Houston since 2012.Watson, who will be making his first career Pro Bowl appearance, logged 4,165 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 551 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this season and became the first player to record at least 4,000 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 500 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a single season in NFL history.He finished sixth in the NFL in passer rating (103.1) and led the NFL in passer rating from Weeks 8-17 (115.2). Watson is the first quarterback to throw for at least 25 touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season in franchise history and recorded the second-most touchdown passes and third-most passing yards in a season in Texans history. He ranked third among all quarterbacks in rushing yards in 2018 while also recording the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season in team history.