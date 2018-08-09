Deshaun Watson to hopefully return to the game Thursday night

It's a beautiful evening for some football.It's 93 degrees in Kansas City, but it feels much hotter on the field.Texans vs. The Cheese is coming up at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC13.Something to be on the lookout for Thursday night is the return of Deshaun Watson.Watson is expected to play early in the game maybe a series or two. Any game action for Watson will be a confidence boost for him and a confidence boost for Texans fans also.Keep an eye out on the offense of line, because they have to protect Watson.Nick Martin is back at center with four new starters around him.Running back Lamar Miller will not play and D'Onta Foreman is still out with the injury, so the young running backs will get a chance to show what they can do.Also, keep an eye on out for Texans defense of backs.Tyrann Mathieu, the honey badger, and Justin Reid, along with Aaron Colvin, are new faces that will make a difference.