HOUSTON TEXANS

Deshaun Watson to hopefully return to the game Thursday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson to hopefully return to the game Thursday night

By
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) --
It's a beautiful evening for some football.

It's 93 degrees in Kansas City, but it feels much hotter on the field.

Texans vs. The Cheese is coming up at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC13.

Something to be on the lookout for Thursday night is the return of Deshaun Watson.

Watson is expected to play early in the game maybe a series or two. Any game action for Watson will be a confidence boost for him and a confidence boost for Texans fans also.

Keep an eye out on the offense of line, because they have to protect Watson.

Nick Martin is back at center with four new starters around him.

Running back Lamar Miller will not play and D'Onta Foreman is still out with the injury, so the young running backs will get a chance to show what they can do.

Also, keep an eye on out for Texans defense of backs.

Tyrann Mathieu, the honey badger, and Justin Reid, along with Aaron Colvin, are new faces that will make a difference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansfootballnflMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
TEXANS IN :60: Will Watson be back on the field tonight?
Texans ride around in slingshot motorcyles during day off
Texans prepare to leave Greenbrier after one final practice
Travis Johnson speaks high praise of Texans defense
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
12 hot spots near Minute Maid Park to pregame before Astros
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
Why 200 wins is the new 300 wins
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead inside Texas City home after 911 call
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Family remembers elderly man beaten to death in Pasadena
Beto O'Rourke brings senate campaign to Houston Friday
Show More
Man in wheelchair hit by an 18-wheeler in east Houston, police say
Elderly woman terrified after police accidentally raid her home
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
More News