Deshaun Watson signs 4 year, $177 million contract extension with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now a part of the team for a long, long time.

Watson has committed to an agreement that keeps him with the Texans for the next four years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Today, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I've grown to love so much and now call my home," Watson said in a statement. "Thanks to Cal, Janice, the entire McNair family, Coach O'Brien, Jack Easterby and the whole Texans' organization for helping to make my dream a reality."

The agreement is for a 4-year contract extension that averages $39 million a year with a $27 million signing bonus, according to agent David Mulugheta. It's the second largest quarterback deal ever in NFL history.

Watson had two years left in his current agreement with the team.

He tweeted this emoji Saturday morning.



A couple of hours later, he shared this statement to his Twitter.



Talks between the quarterback's representatives and the Texans have been ongoing since at least April.

Houston traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.

The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns and ran for 1,233 yards and 14 scores in his three-year career.

This season Watson is tasked with leading the offense without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona in the offseason.

Watson was due to make an estimated $4.4 million during the 2020 season prior to the new agreement.



SEE ALSO: Texans exercise option on QB DeShaun Watson, source says

Watson, a Gainesville, Georgia, native, played for Clemson before being drafted by Houston.

RELATED: Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson offers Houston family help after getting evicted
