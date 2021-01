Deshaun Watson calls for Texans fans to go home instead of rally on his behalf at NRG

I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners for Deshaun Watson and what their quarterback position would look like in the future without him, per ESPN’s @sarahbarshop.https://t.co/X7ppAn9OcL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

Tomorrow at 11 am we are going to meet @eatleftys to start the rally (not protest) than we will walk down Kirby to the bull at NRG



This is a peaceful rally, please wear masks! Thank you everybody who has supported this!



See you at 11 am! #IStandWith4 (updated flyer) pic.twitter.com/cQbRHwGnf3 — Just Some Dude (@HoustonFBpodguy) January 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is asking organizers to cancel a march on his behalf Monday for the sake of public safety.Fans organized a peaceful rally in hopes Watson will stay with the team after reports he wants out.ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that even though it is early in the offseason, there is a growing sense around the Texans' organization that Watson has played his last snap for the team.On Monday morning, fans walked from Watson's restaurant Lefty's on Kirby and marched to NRG Stadium. SkyEye was overhead, where about 15 to 20 people were on the sidewalk, donning Watson jerseys.Their show of support prompted Watson to address the march on Twitter."Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don't want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection," he wrote in a tweet.On top of the uncertainty surrounding Watson, Schefter also added that the Texans head coaching job is the least desired job in the NFL.It's already been a rough ride for Houston sports fans.Just last week, Rockets star James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.