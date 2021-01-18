Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson calls for Texans fans to go home instead of rally on his behalf at NRG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is asking organizers to cancel a march on his behalf Monday for the sake of public safety.

Fans organized a peaceful rally in hopes Watson will stay with the team after reports he wants out.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that even though it is early in the offseason, there is a growing sense around the Texans' organization that Watson has played his last snap for the team.

On Monday morning, fans walked from Watson's restaurant Lefty's on Kirby and marched to NRG Stadium. SkyEye was overhead, where about 15 to 20 people were on the sidewalk, donning Watson jerseys.

Their show of support prompted Watson to address the march on Twitter.

"Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don't want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection," he wrote in a tweet.



On top of the uncertainty surrounding Watson, Schefter also added that the Texans head coaching job is the least desired job in the NFL.





It's already been a rough ride for Houston sports fans.

Just last week, Rockets star James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

