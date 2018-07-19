Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Dennis Rodman likes to have an impact on and off the court. One of the greatest rebounders in NBA history is shifting toward the business world with his involvement in AnyTickets.
Rodman will be the new Head of Business Development for the Houston based company that has been in operation 2003. AnyTickets does more than just the average ticket sale.
This company offers a "once in a lifetime" package, which gives fans the experience of engaging with their favorite athlete or celebrity.
"I'm the lead adviser of Business Development - these guys are a leader in event ticket sales, they invest in major events worldwide; Super Bowl, NBA, Final Four, every concert on the planet, Hamilton, you name it man - it's a perfect fit for me, because I love sports and I love music," Rodman said.
Rodman will be in Houston for a press conference on July 23 at 1 p.m.