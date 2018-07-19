BUSINESS

Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company

EMBED </>More Videos

Dennis Rodman to join ticket company in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dennis Rodman likes to have an impact on and off the court. One of the greatest rebounders in NBA history is shifting toward the business world with his involvement in AnyTickets.

Rodman will be the new Head of Business Development for the Houston based company that has been in operation 2003. AnyTickets does more than just the average ticket sale.

This company offers a "once in a lifetime" package, which gives fans the experience of engaging with their favorite athlete or celebrity.

"I'm the lead adviser of Business Development - these guys are a leader in event ticket sales, they invest in major events worldwide; Super Bowl, NBA, Final Four, every concert on the planet, Hamilton, you name it man - it's a perfect fit for me, because I love sports and I love music," Rodman said.

Rodman will be in Houston for a press conference on July 23 at 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Experts say Cryptocurrency is here to stay
RTIC Coolers is expanding its business
Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags
Papa John's founder says use of racial slur 'taken out of context'
Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur
More business
SPORTS
Thunder getting Dennis Schroder as part of Carmelo Anthony deal; Mike Muscala to 76ers
Promoting fatherhood: D'Onta Foreman to visit Children's Museum of Houston
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
More Sports
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News