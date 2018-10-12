Tight end Albert Mendieta always dreamed of defending the red, white and blue since he was a kid watching G.I. Joe cartoons.Albert has a passion for serving and helping others, and he shows that every day on the practice field."He's probably one of the most unselfish kids in our program that we have. For him to go into the military is fitting for him, just the simple fact the discipline he has already. If there is someone that I would like to be in the military and protect our country, that would be Albert," says head football coach Austin Flynn.Mendieta skipped this season's summer football workouts and signed up instead for early Army enlistment. The move gave him a head start with boot camp."It's pretty awesome to get to coach a kid that knows exactly what he wants to do, already committed to it. He shows the discipline that it takes to be part of our armed forces. Super proud of the kid for knowing what he wants and going after it," says tight end coach Zack Whitaker.Albert admits that he is a very caring person and there is nothing in this world that he wouldn't do for this country."Joining the Army means I will be giving back and protecting the people that I love," Albert said.Deer Park will face off against North Shore this Friday in our Game Of The Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.