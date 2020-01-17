Sports

Soon-to-be 8-year-old invites Astros' Alex Bregman to birthday party

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park boy and his brother are going viral for their invitation to a party this weekend.

Raider turns 8 years old soon and his brother, Madden, serves as his spokesman in the 38-second video on Facebook. The boys want Houston Astros' infielder Alex Bregman to make it to Raider's party this weekend.

SEE ALSO: Alex Bregman and Mattress Mack play Santa, surprise Houston children with gifts

"He wants to know if y'all can share this and give it to A-Breg," Madden said.

Raider has autism and is shy, according to his brother, which is why he did the talking on the video.

Their mother, Felicia Evans, said this is the second year the boys have made the special request. As of Friday morning, the video had more than 1,000 views and had been shared 75 times.



RELATED: Alex Bregman to donate to autism charity for every Astros win in April

SEE ALSO: Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdeer parkchildrenhouston astrosbaseballviral videobirthdayfacebookgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects pistol-whip man, threaten child during home invasion
Astros did not use buzzers to help steal signs, according to MLB
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Patchy dense fog Friday morning, more widespread overnight
Dismembered woman's body found decomposing in basement
ABC13's Morning News
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
Andrew Yang's wife details alleged sexual assault by doctor
Woman dies after being found shot behind burned out building
Street musician suing city of Houston to play for tips
US troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack, officials say
More TOP STORIES News