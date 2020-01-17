Soon-to-be 8-year-old invites Astros' Alex Bregman to birthday party

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park boy and his brother are going viral for their invitation to a party this weekend.Raider turns 8 years old soon and his brother, Madden, serves as his spokesman in the 38-second video on Facebook. The boys want Houston Astros' infielder Alex Bregman to make it to Raider's party this weekend."He wants to know if y'all can share this and give it to A-Breg," Madden said.Raider has autism and is shy, according to his brother, which is why he did the talking on the video.Their mother, Felicia Evans, said this is the second year the boys have made the special request. As of Friday morning, the video had more than 1,000 views and had been shared 75 times.