DeAndre Hopkins works out with young athletes at Hermann Park

DeAndre Hopkins hosts workout at Miller Outdoor Theatre (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
DeAndre Hopkins wants to share his knowledge with the future stars. The star wide receiver took to his Twitter account and is giving young athletes quite the opportunity.

Hopkins hosted a workout Wednesday morning at Hermann Park for all ages. About 50 athletes ranging from four years old to D-1 athletes attended the workout in the Houston heat.

The workout consisted of mainly cardio. High knees, push-ups and crunches while running up the Hermann Park hill gave both Hopkins and the other athletes a good sweat.

Hermann Park has been a consistent workout location for Hopkins and he said he wants to give the younger generation valuable lessons.

"They always ask, you know, what am I doing to become a good player and how I'm working so having that process of being able to see what I do in my off time, I feel like it's good for them," Hopkins said.

Hopkins had nearly 1,400 yards with 13 touchdowns last season. It is fair to say he has lessons the young athletes can benefit from.

Although it may have been early and in the Houston heat, having the opportunity to meet Hopkins and get a workout in could not be passed up.

The Texans are preparing for training camp that begins July 26 in West Virginia. Hopkins have confidence in this group for the upcoming season.

"Got a lot guys hungry after last year's record, so I feel good about it," Hopkins said.

EMBED More News Videos

Fun facts about Texans WR Deandre Hopkins

