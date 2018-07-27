SPORTS
DeAndre Hopkins on status among top WRs: 'I'm underrated'

Sarah Barshop
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va -- DeAndre Hopkins led the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns last season, but he still feels like his name doesn't come up as much when people talk about the best receivers in the NFL.

"I definitely feel like I'm underrated. I think I'm the best receiver in the NFL," the Houston Texans' star wideout said. "Having guys ranked in front of me that I know that I'm better than, that's always going to drive me."

Along with his 13 touchdown catches last season, Hopkins ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,378 receiving yards, despite missing the last game of the season. His 91.9 receiving yards per game were only second to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, who averaged 109.5 yards per game.

Perhaps most impressively, Hopkins caught 96 catches for those 1,378 yards despite only playing with Deshaun Watson under center for seven games; he also caught touchdowns from Tom Savage and T.J. Yates last season.

During the Texans' organized team activities in April, Hopkins said he expects he and Watson to be the best quarterback-receiver pair this season.

"I expect us to be the best duo in the NFL, honestly," Hopkins said. "That's my goal. I'm pretty sure that's his goal. If we have those goals for ourselves, that's going to help the team get to where we want to get to. But expectations, the sky is limit what that kid can do."
