EMBED >More News Videos Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancé Daniella Rodriguez have caught the attention of fans nationwide with their new Youtube video.Recently, the celebrity couple used the social platform to share their love story on how they met and fell in love.Future Mrs. Correa announced that the couple will wed on Dec. 7, 2019.With the wedding less than a year away, Daniella has still not released information about her gown or a possible venue.