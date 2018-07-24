SPORTS

University of Houston alum shines in MLB debut

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --
Daniel Poncedeleon is making the University of Houston proud. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher made his MLB debut July 23 against the Cincinnati Reds and showed out.

Poncedelon finished the evening with a 116 pitches and no-hitter through seven innings before being pulled. Three strikeouts to go along with it makes for a near-perfect MLB debut.

This start for Poncedeleon comes 14 months after a traumatic brain injury during a minor league game. He was struck by a line drive and required emergency surgery due to a fracture and bleeding in the brain.

Poncedeleon had to endure many months of rehab to reach this point. The Cardinals would lose his debut game 2-1 and move to 50-50 on the season.
