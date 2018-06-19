HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel to be featured in ESPN's Body Issue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is set to be in ESPN's Body Issue for 2018. He is the first Astros player to participate in this. The last Houston athlete to don the magazine was Vince Wilfork in 2016.

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and 63-year-old golfer Greg Norman are among the athletes who will be featured in ESPN the Magazine's 10th anniversary Body Issue.

The issue hits newsstands on June 29.

Joining them are Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Bird's Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, U.S. national soccer team members Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn, Olympic track and field athlete Tori Bowie, WWE star Charlotte Flair, Olympic cross-county skier Jessie Diggins and softball player Lauren Chamberlain.

Created to celebrate the athletic form, the issue features athletes in tasteful nude and semi-nude poses. The best-selling cover in the series was Serena Williams in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
