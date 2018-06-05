The state tournament has become a reoccurring event for the Cypress Ranch High School baseball program.This will be the Mustangs' third appearance, with the other two occurring in 2012 and 2015. Students are now on summer vacation and the team can fully focus on their run at a state championship, getting on the field early in the mornings to avoid some of the Houston heat.Fabian Mayfield is a sophomore first baseman for the Mustangs and does not seem to be fazed by the Houston heat during practices."We're fighting through it. Nothing to us, it's Texas. We're used to this," said Mayfield, who alluded to the strength of the Mustangs pitching this time of year.Mayfield, senior shortshop Wesley Shields and head coach Corey Cephus all had high praise for the team's pitching and feel it is one of the advantages for the Mustangs going into the tournament.Shields said he knows the entire team has jitters with the tournament right around the corner. He said the team remains confident in their chances and will lose the nervousness once it is time to play ball.The Mustangs begin tournament play against San Antonio's Reagan High School on Sat. June 9th at 7 p.m. at Dell Diamond Stadium, home of the Round Rock Express. Whoever advances will play the winner of Southlake Carroll and The Woodlands High.Carson Hughes of Allegiance Bank was present at the Mustangs' practice and presented the team with the Allegiance Bank Team of the Week Award.When discussing the team's pitching, Coach Cephus praised their ability to stay composed and simply focus on throwing strikes."They don't let the pressure of the moment get to them," Cephus said.