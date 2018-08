Everyone in Houston cheers for the Astros, but not everyone is a super fan.One toddler is proving that he doesn't just watch the games. He also takes notes.Lilly Gorman's 2-year-old son knows how to imitate each player's batting stance.The toddler can do Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, and Josh Reddick.The video, posted by his mother, has been shared by thousands of people, including the Astros.