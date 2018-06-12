HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston, we have a date for one of the biggest basketball showdowns ever, and it has nothing to do with the NBA.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and late night host Jimmy Kimmel will face each other in their highly-anticipated one-on-one basketball game Saturday, June 16 at Texas Southern University.
Kimmel announced the specific details of their matchup on ABC13 Monday night.
The event is being called Blobfish Basketball Classic.
This all stems from when Kimmel said Cruz looked like a blobfish during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals with the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.
Cruz responded to the jab by challenging Kimmel on the court.
Doors for the game open at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Physical Education Arena on the TSU campus.
They're playing for two charities. Kimmel's charity is Texas Children's Hospital and Cruz's is third-ward based early childhood education group Generation One.
Tickets are free, but you need to request them online.
You're also encouraged to donate to the charities.
