CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --Crosby High School's symphonic band has been selected to perform at the largest and most prestigious instrumental music education conference in the world.
Fifty-six students will be attending the 72nd annual Midwest International Band & Orchestra Clinic in Chicago.
"This is the 'end all be all' of high school concert band performances and orchestra," explained Kevin Knight, the Crosby Independent School District's Director of Bands.
Only five high school bands in the country were chosen, and Crosby was lucky enough to be one of them.
"It was kind of a moment of silence at first," said Crosby senior Jada Ravon. "Then we all just went crazy."
The only problem? The band needs about $80,000 to pay for the trip, so fundraising is a major priority.
"I'll have a band parent call me at 10 o'clock at night and I'm okay with that," said Knight. "I believe when you support kids and you believe in them, anything is possible."
If you would like to help the band in their quest to go to Chicago, visit their GoFundMe to donate.
