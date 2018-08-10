SPORTS
CORREA'S BACK: Astros shortstop to play Friday against Mariners

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since late June with a lower back injury, will play Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said earlier this week he hoped to get Correa back for the weekend series.

Correa, who went on the DL on June 26, played one more game Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.



"It feels great," Correa told reporters about his back. "The rehab games, I've been really happy with them. No pain at all, no discomfort. It feels back to normal."

Correa was hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games before going on the disabled list..

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

