Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers meet 'The Rock' at UFC fight

NEW YORK CITY (KTRK) -- Astros players Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers are definitely enjoying their offseason!

Saturday night the pair attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden and ran into none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

They each posted photos with the famous wrestler turned highest paid actor in Hollywood, singing his praises in their captions.

Correa captioned his photo "If you smell... what the rock is cooking!! Such a great human being! Thanks for your time!!"



McCullers said Johnson is an inspiration to millions and described him as the "hardest worker in the room."



