Corbin Martin completes full circle journey with Astros debut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Corbin Martin's Houston Astros debut on Mother's Day was everything as advertised by the promising pitching prospect.The 23-year-old Cypress Ranch High School product pitched five-and-a-third innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just three hits in his MLB debut win against the Rangers.Starting in front of his family on one of the most sentimental days on the calendar, Martin's ascent to the the Majors completes a full-circle journey in his baseball career, just under two years after the Astros selected him as a second-round pick."After I got that first pitch out of the way, I think it all settled in that I have been doing this for a long time, and I shouldn't change anything," said Martin, who got a welcome gift in the form of run support for the first day on the job. "It's easier to pitch when you have a big lead like that."Martin, who was born on Dec. 28, 1995 in Houston, was a star for the Mustangs baseball team at Cypress Ranch.He parlayed his success to a commitment to Texas A&M University beginning in 2015. Martin began his career with the Aggies as a relief pitcher, but soon excelled and won a job on the starting rotation in the middle of his junior season, where he went 7-4 in 13 starts. He also struck out 94 batters in 86 innings that year.In the midst of a College World Series bid, Martin entered the MLB Draft in 2017, setting off the classic weaving through the farm system that any aspiring ballplayer goes through.After his selection, Martin played in rookie and single-A ball in 2017. He followed up a rookie campaign with a sophomore year in Double-A, where he earned an All-Star selection in the Texas League.Martin began 2019 with a rare invite to spring training, before starting the season with Triple-A Round Rock.Martin is scheduled to follow up his debut with a primetime start in Boston against the Red Sox on Saturday.