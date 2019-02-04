SPORTS

UH men's hoops poised for March as Cougars climb to No. 12

UH's Kelvin Sampson looks to Tom Brady as an example of success for the Cougars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Cougars got revenge last week on the Temple Owls, who so far are the only the team to defeat the American Athletic Conference leaders this season.

For that, UH was rewarded with a climb up both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches' polls on Monday. Both placed the Cougars as No. 12 in the country, which is one spot better than UH's ranking last week.

Houston (21-1) earned a 12-point win at Tulsa on Jan. 27 and a satisfying seven-point victory over Temple on Jan. 31. The Owls beat UH in a close but controversial contest on Jan. 9.

The Cougars are one of only four one-loss teams in the top-25 this week, with the Tennessee Volunteers sitting atop the poll.

Houston heads to Orlando to face Central Florida on Thursday, before facing a test at home against AAC co-leader Cincinnati on Sunday. The face-off with the Bearcats will broadcast on ESPN at 3 p.m.

UH Cougars at highest ranking since Phi Slama Jama-era
UH Cougars men's hoops at highest ranking since Phi Slama Jama era

