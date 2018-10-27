HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Cougars made slight work of the South Florida Bulls, taking down undefeated USF, 57-36.
D'Eriq King led the Coogs high-flying offense, throwing for 419 yards and five touchdowns in the win. King also added 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
For the previously undefeated Bulls, it was a stunning loss after their 7-0 start to the season.
South Florida gave up a season-worst 684 yards of offense to the Cougars.
With South Florida's loss, only four FBS teams remain undefeated.
Meanwhile, Houston continues to position itself at a shot for the American Athletic Conference championship game, with four games left in the season.
Houston (7-1, 4-0) travels to Dallas next week to take on rival SMU (3-5, 2-2).