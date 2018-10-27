The Houston Cougars made slight work of the South Florida Bulls, taking down undefeated USF, 57-36.D'Eriq King led the Coogs high-flying offense, throwing for 419 yards and five touchdowns in the win. King also added 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.For the previously undefeated Bulls, it was a stunning loss after their 7-0 start to the season.South Florida gave up a season-worst 684 yards of offense to the Cougars.With South Florida's loss, only four FBS teams remain undefeated.Meanwhile, Houston continues to position itself at a shot for the American Athletic Conference championship game, with four games left in the season.Houston (7-1, 4-0) travels to Dallas next week to take on rival SMU (3-5, 2-2).