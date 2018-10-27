SPORTS

COOGS HOUSE: Houston takes down ranked and undefeated South Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

No Ed Oliver? No problem. Houston moves to 7-1 on the season after taking down #21 South Florida.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Cougars made slight work of the South Florida Bulls, taking down undefeated USF, 57-36.

D'Eriq King led the Coogs high-flying offense, throwing for 419 yards and five touchdowns in the win. King also added 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

For the previously undefeated Bulls, it was a stunning loss after their 7-0 start to the season.

South Florida gave up a season-worst 684 yards of offense to the Cougars.

With South Florida's loss, only four FBS teams remain undefeated.

Meanwhile, Houston continues to position itself at a shot for the American Athletic Conference championship game, with four games left in the season.

Houston (7-1, 4-0) travels to Dallas next week to take on rival SMU (3-5, 2-2).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Will Fuller expected to be ready by training camp after ACL surgery
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Chris Paul: 'Got to go back to the drawing board' on defense
Harrell has career-high 30 as Clippers rout Rockets 133-113
More Sports
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
More News