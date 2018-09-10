BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --A controversial call highlighted the Boston Red Sox's victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.
The Red Sox jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning after J.D. Martinez blasted a 3-run home run off Dallas Keuchel.
Houston would rally to tie the game in the sixth inning with Jose Altuve igniting the Astros offense with a solo home run to left field.
But in the seventh inning, Altuve ran home on a ground ball and was ruled out by the home plate umpire.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch challenged the call after replays appeared to show Altuve beat the tag, but umpires ultimately ruled Altuve out after a nearly 4-minute review.
The Red Sox eventually won on a walk off single by Mitch Mooreland.
After the game, Astros outfielder Josh Reddick tweeted his displeasure of the call with a screenshot that shows Altuve beating the tag at home plate.
“Out” pic.twitter.com/5ahcXzqh4W— Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) September 10, 2018
Major League Baseball has yet to comment on the apparent missed call, and the MLB Replay's Twitter account has not posted a video of the challenged play.
With the loss, the Astros are only 2.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the AL West lead.