Someone might have to shave their legs for this.

Friends become foes after the Houston Texans' game against the Dallas Cowboys.Even police departments are getting involved in the festivities.Chief Ray Garivey of the Freeport Police Department made a friendly wager with Constable David Thacker of Brazoria County Precinct 1's Office.Garivey was rooting for his beloved Texans, while Thacker supported his Cowboys.On Tuesday, Thacker stood on the corner of the street holding a sign supporting the Texans and wearing a dress, wig and heels."I'm constable David Thacker and I lost a bet," the sign read.A crowd of people from both the Brazoria County Pct. 1 Office and Freeport Police Department surrounded Thacker and took several photos that were shared on social media.We thought he was a great sport. Go Texans!