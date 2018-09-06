HOUSTON ASTROS

Come and get 'em: Remaining Astros 2018 game giveaways

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros are still the hottest ticket in town.

But with these remaining giveaways in 2018, consider 'Stros tickets a scorching proposition.

While the bobbleheads, infinity scarves, socks and fedoras are gone, the Astros have added a SIXTH and final World Champions ring giveaway. And this time ALL fans in attendance will receive a ring.

Here are the 2018 giveaway promotions remaining this season at Minute Maid Park:

  • Sept. 15 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: First 10,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa replica orange jersey.

  • Sept. 17 vs. Seattle Mariners: ALL FANS in attendance will receive a World Champions replica ring.

  • Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels: First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2018 Astros team photo AND a 2019 Astros schedule poster.

  • Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Angels: ALL FANS will receive a World Champions replica ring as part of Fan Appreciation Day.




For a full list of special events, promotions and giveaways, visit the Houston Astros website.
