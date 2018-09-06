HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros are still the hottest ticket in town.
But with these remaining giveaways in 2018, consider 'Stros tickets a scorching proposition.
While the bobbleheads, infinity scarves, socks and fedoras are gone, the Astros have added a SIXTH and final World Champions ring giveaway. And this time ALL fans in attendance will receive a ring.
Here are the 2018 giveaway promotions remaining this season at Minute Maid Park:
- Sept. 15 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: First 10,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa replica orange jersey.
- Sept. 17 vs. Seattle Mariners: ALL FANS in attendance will receive a World Champions replica ring.
- Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels: First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2018 Astros team photo AND a 2019 Astros schedule poster.
- Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Angels: ALL FANS will receive a World Champions replica ring as part of Fan Appreciation Day.
🚨 surprise Fan Appreciation Day ring giveaway! 🚨— Houston Astros (@astros) September 5, 2018
Our final home game of the season brings our final replica World Champions Ring giveaway of the season! Presented by @CocaCola. https://t.co/kkaXUInbIc pic.twitter.com/itMJeTxjwC
For a full list of special events, promotions and giveaways, visit the Houston Astros website.