Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts continue to roll since opening the NFL season 1-5.The Colts are in the AFC divisional round after Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns for a 21-7 win at Houston in the wild-card game. Luck had 191 passing yards and both TD's while Indianapolis was building a 21-0 halftime lead.Running back Marlon Mack provided 148 yards and a touchdown for the Colts, who won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to face the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City next Saturday.Deshaun Watson was sacked three times and hit eight more times in a disappointing playoff debut. He finished with 235 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.The Texans didn't score until rookie Keke Coutee grabbed a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap a 16-play, 89-yard drive. The drive included a fourth-down conversion that cut it to 21-7 with about 11 minutes left.