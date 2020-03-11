Sports

Bragging rights on the line for Hightower at state semifinal game

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Houston-area schools will make the trek to San Antonio this weekend for the boys' state basketball championships. Dickinson, Hightower, Yates and Stafford high schools are all looking to end their season as state champions.

When the Hightower Hurricanes hit the floor in San Antonio on Thursday for their state semifinal game, more than a berth to state title will be on the line. Bragging rights are on the line.

Hightower's volunteer coach Samuel Ward will coach against his son, Laharia Bernard, the assistant coach at Lancaster High School. Coach Ward said his son wants to beat him as bad as he wants to beat his son.

For most of his life, Ward worked in law enforcement but he said he was "born to be a coach."

He has volunteered as coach at Hightower since 2008 and said his reward is seeing his players succeed.

"He told us we're the most conditioned on the court," said senior center JA Roberton. "He said we could run to San Antonio."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh school sportsbasketballsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fog returns this morning ahead of a warm day
No more cash on Harris Co. toll roads over coronavirus concerns
City of Houston reports 3rd coronavirus case
Thousands sign petition to keep RODEOHouston going
Person puts car in reverse to shoot man to death in Houston
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for COVID-19
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Digital Deal of the Day
Closing brings rodeo vendors to tears
More TOP STORIES News