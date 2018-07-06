A video that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times shows a fairly unusual coaching decision.
The coach was thrown out of a baseball game after he began stripping down to protest an umpire's call.
Witnesses say the coach had been lashing out throughout the game in Georgia, but he finally lost it in the seventh inning when his player struck out.
When the game was over, his team lost 3-2.
