LITTLE LEAGUE

Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time

EMBED </>More Videos

The coach of a Hawaiian baseball team in the middle of the Little League World Series is calling his kids "the hope." (Video by Little League Baseball and Softball)

The coach of a Hawaiian baseball team in the middle of the Little League World Series is calling his kids "the hope" because they are providing a little bit of sunshine during a tough time at home

Coach Gerald Oda got choked up when asked about it. "What they're..." he began, before one of his players gave him a comforting pat on the back.

The Hawaiian Little Leaguers will face Georgia for a U.S. title at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC.
