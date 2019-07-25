htx clear lake

HTX PLUS: Clear Lake basketball coaches have strong bond and history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear Lake basketball head coach Tommy Penders Jr. and assistant coach Marc Gernander are major basketball enthusiasts.

The two have been working together at Clear Lake High School since 2009.



"Being able to live in a community like Clear Lake is a once in a lifetime opportunity," says Penders. "If you think about it, this school has been open since 1972, and there have only been three coaches."

Gernander adds, "working here everyday is like the expression, if you enjoy what you are doing, it is not a job."

Penders and Gernander have been taught by coaches some consider the best.

Both of their fathers are legendary coaches in their own right.

Former University of Houston and University of Texas head coach Tom Penders is Tommy's father. Plus, San Jacinto legend, Scott Gernander Sr., is Marc's father.

Penders is humbled by his role models.

"I've had a chance to be around two hall-of-fame basketball minds," he said. "Being around my dad, and big coach Gernander, it is a thrill."

As for the coaching duo, they consider themselves brothers.

When asked who gets more heated on the bench, the two did not miss a beat.

Gernander said with a smile, "I would say during practice (Penders) does, but during games, he has to give me the 'Easy there. Relax a little.'"

Penders issued his rebuttal and said, "It is not even close."

