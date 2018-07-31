This kid might be coming for all of Michael Phelps' records after this. Clark Kent Apuada - his friends call him "Superman" - recently broke a record at the Far West International Championship that Phelps set in 1995.
Kent broke the record in the 100 M butterfly with a time of 1:10.38. He also won every other event he participated in. Kent's main goal is to participate in the Olympics.
"Always have fun and never give up on your dreams," Abuada told KION.
Kent has only been swimming competitively for four years. Other activities he partakes in are martial arts and coding. He said swimming is his favorite because of all the support from family and coaches.
Related Topics:
sportssportsswimmingmichael phelps
sportssportsswimmingmichael phelps