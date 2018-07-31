SPORTS

Clark Kent Apuada, 10, breaks Michael Phelps' longest-standing record

EMBED </>More Videos

10-year-old breaks one of Michael Phelps' records (KTRK)

This kid might be coming for all of Michael Phelps' records after this. Clark Kent Apuada - his friends call him "Superman" - recently broke a record at the Far West International Championship that Phelps set in 1995.

Kent broke the record in the 100 M butterfly with a time of 1:10.38. He also won every other event he participated in. Kent's main goal is to participate in the Olympics.

"Always have fun and never give up on your dreams," Abuada told KION.

Kent has only been swimming competitively for four years. Other activities he partakes in are martial arts and coding. He said swimming is his favorite because of all the support from family and coaches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsswimmingmichael phelps
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros players speak out on Roberto Osuna trade
Bill O'Brien unhappy with Texans after rest day
Pro wrestling legend Nikolai Volkoff dies at 70
Ex-WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at age 46
More sports
SPORTS
Astros players speak out on Roberto Osuna trade
Bill O'Brien unhappy with Texans after rest day
LeBron James speaks on Donald Trump in CNN interview
Cubs fan wearing bucket possibly saves his life after debris fall
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartment complex
Wanted woman accused of injuring K-9 officer with eyebrow brush
Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman
'You are going to die for this,' suspect allegedly tells cop
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex
Teens playing with gun leaves one shot in NW Harris Co.
Judge to Houston: Take that video off city website
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Show More
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Deputy constables get into shootout with chase suspect
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
More News